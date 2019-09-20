news, story, article

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA

Accra, Sept. 20, GNA - The Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana (PFAG) and the Ghana National Association of Cattle Farmers have presented the Ghana Pastoral Development Policy and Strategy Document to the Government during a dialogue to share its content with stakeholders.

The Policy is to ensure a more efficient pastoral industry that provides mechanisms acceptable to all stakeholders to increase livestock productivity and supply of meat.

It is also to contribute to the improvement of crop production and the livelihoods of pastoral value chain actors, while protecting the environment and ensuring peaceful mutual relationship between herders and crop farmers.

Madam Victoria Adongo, the Executive Director of PFAG, said the Policy Document was developed after an extensive consultation with key stakeholders including crop and cattle farmers, traditional authorities, state institutions, and interest groups.

“The Document has been validated and widely accepted as the basis for the development of the cattle ranching law expected to regulate the activities of both set of farmers,” she said.

Dr Kwame Oppong Anane, a Consultant, who shared the Policy Document with stakeholders, said it was to improve and transform the existing pastoral production systems to enhance production and income of actors in the value chain, including small-scale crop farmers.

He said the Policy would strengthen the overall animal health cover through early warning systems, prevention, control and eradication of diseases.

“It is to support training, research and development initiatives on issues pertaining to the pastoral sector for improving livestock production, productivity and health as well as the profitability of the entire pastoral livestock value chain,” he added.

It would help to promote technologies and enhance innovation through entrepreneurial capacity building of actors to improve crop and livestock productivity.

“It will also enhance mobility and access to pastoral feed resources, markets, services and value addition,” Dr Anane said, as well as improve trans-boundary management of herds.

The Policy would also tackle marketing and trade, conflict prevention, mitigation and management, and taxation, among other things.

Dr Anane called on the Government to support the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) and the metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies to provide the framework for the successful implementation of the Policy and called for support from non-governmental organisations to ensure success.

On issues of coordinated mechanism for implementation, he said there should be a National Steering Committee to provide overall guidance and coordination in its implementation.

“The Committee should include the Minister of Food and Agriculture or his representative (Chairman), Parliamentary Select Committee on Food and Agriculture and Cocoa Affairs, Ghana Cattle Ranching Committee, Relevant Ministries/Regional Coordinating Councils, Relevant Public Institutions, Development Partners, NGOs and the private sector.”

Madam Mavis Afutu, a Representative from the Animal Production Directorate, MOFA, who received the Document, said it was timely and would transform the pastoral value chain.

She assured all parties that the Policy would be given the needed consideration to address all the challenges.

She said as part of the considerations, there would be an awareness creation on the Policy and a bill would be formulated out of it.

Mr Charles Nyabaa, the Programme Officer, PFAG, told the Ghana News Agency that the Policy was to complement government’s efforts in addressing the problems between the parties.

He said the parties expected that the Minister presented the Policy to the Attorney-General for reshaping and onwards submission to Parliament.

