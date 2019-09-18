news, story, article

By Justina Paaga, GNA



Sekondi, Sept. 17, GNA - The Deputy Western Regional Minister, Mrs Gifty Eugenia Kusi, has indicated that peace was a "public good" and must be protected and enjoyed by all humanity.

She said there could be no sustainable development without peace and no peace without sustainable development.

Mrs Kusi said this when she launched the International Day of Peace in Sekondi under the theme, "Climate Action for Peace".

The launch, which was attended by members from the judiciary, security agencies and a cross section of the public was to announce activities put in place to mark the week-long celebration with the climax on September 21.

Some of the activities include, visit by the Peace Council members to selected traditional areas in the Western Region, radio discussion on peace and tolerance, Muslim prayers for peace and peace education in selected mosques, visit to refugee camps in the Region and thanksgiving services in selected churches in the Metropolis.

Mrs Kusi commended the Regional Peace Council for the wonderful work they were doing and called on them to closely work with the Regional House of Chiefs and other relevant stakeholders to see to the resolution of the number of chieftaincy and land disputes in the Region.

The Deputy Regional Minister also recommended that they worked closely with the Justice and security committees of all the MMDAs to ensure peace in all districts in the Region.

Mrs Kusi however expressed concern about the rising chieftaincy and land disputes as well as issues of kidnapping in the Region, which she noted had the potential to deter some investors from investing in the Region.

"This will mean that all the efforts we have made and continue to make to get people to invest in the Region and to create the necessary jobs for our teaming unemployed youth will be in vain".

She said the government would continue to build a prosperous society, which would create opportunities for all citizens, reward creativity, honesty and hard work as well as provide transformational leadership.

Reverend John Ernest Kwofie, Chairman of the Regional Peace Council, said the International Day of Peace was established by a United Nations resolution, which provides a globally shared date for all humanity to commit to peace above all differences and also contribute to building a culture of peace.

He explained that the day was usually commemorated with activities ranging from education, arts, social justice, sports, health, environment, neighbourhood issues to services for others and generally any activity related to peace.

Rev Kwofie pointed out that peace was the basis for development of a country and its citizens, stressing that where there was peace, people can learn and work, create families, give birth and raise children, travel and enjoy life as well as develop in the material, spiritual and moral terms.

He noted that the Council was aware of the WRCC's vision to woo both local and foreign investors to invest in the Region and pledged that the Council would do everything in its capacity to ensure that this was achieved, adding, "it is a known fact that a peaceful environment provides a haven for investment in a country and in any region in particular".

Rev. Kwofie called on all not to resort to violence in settling differences but through humane ways, "I believe when we all heed to this call our Region will continue to be the most peaceful in the country and more investors will be encouraged to come and invest”.

The Regional Council Chairman commended the UNDP for supporting all the 10 regional peace councils to commemorate the peace day this year, noting that it was the first time this was happening since the establishment of the regional peace councils.

GNA