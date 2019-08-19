news, story, article

By Bertha Badu-Agyei, GNA

Abitifi, Aug 19, GNA - The Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG), Reverend Professor J.O.Y. Mante, has urged government to utilize the huge hospital facility and the Medical School of the University Ghana (UG) that was lying idle.

He said it was of no benefit for such huge intervention in the healthcare delivery to be sitting idle “when several people are suffering from lack of good medical care in this country, just for someone to score political points”

According to the Moderator, Ghana’s development must be sped up to ensure that there were better jobs opportunities for the youth and therefore it was not worth it that facilities such as the UG medical school facility and the old terminal at the Kotoka International airport to be wasted away without any benefit to the people of Ghana.

Giving his address at the opening of the 19th General Assembly of the Church underway at Abitifi on the theme, “Let Christ Be formed in You”, he pointed out that sub Saharan Africa was still home to most of the worst living conditions in the world and so “we need leaders including church leaders that would help us and not leaders that will milk us”.

The General Assembly is the highest decision making body of the Church and draws participants from both home and abroad to take stock of the church’s activities and take important decisions for the growth of the church.

This year’s event is being attended by delegation from the Presbyterian Churches of Nigeria, Uganda, Malawi and others.

The highest point of the five-day deliberations on several proposals for the growth of the Church would be the election of a new Clerk of the General Assembly to succeed Reverend Dr Samuel Ayete-Nyampong whose seven-year tenure has ended.

In a message to the nation, the Moderator said the unhealthy polarization between the NDC and the NPP was too much in the country, making social cohesion very difficult.

Referring to the Ayawaso West Wuogon bye election as a case in point, he said “I really pray that such a thing will never ever happen in the history of this country, otherwise we will find it difficult to trust politicians”.

On the free SHS, he commended government for initiating the programme because the development of any nation was directly dependent on the level of education of its citizens, however he expressed hope that government would find more resources to make it better and get out of the interventionist double track system.

He announced that as a partner in national development, the PCG had developed a 10-year strategic plan that would guide the Church in evangelism and church growth with strong focus on youth and children, because investment in the youth was critical to national development on all facets.

Mr Eric Kwakye Dafuor, Eastern Regional Minister, who represented President Akufo Addo, said the PCG had been a key partner in national development and government was grateful for that, adding that “therefore the continuous functioning of the church without any acrimony among members or leadership is very paramount to government “.

He said as citizens of the country had the right to comment on issues and contribute to national agenda in any sector be it education, health, agriculture and general economy of the state, however churches were expected to be neutral and truthful in critiquing national policies and urged the church to live up to that expectation.

GNA