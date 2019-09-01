news, story, article

By Bertha Badu-Agyei, GNA



Kyebi (E/R), Sept. 1, GNA - The Akyem Abuakwa Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG) would honour seven distinguished members of the church posthumously, for their immense contribution towards the establishment and growth of the Presbytery and the PCG in general.

They are: Evangelist Emmanuel Yaw Boakye Dankwah, Madam Susanna Akosua Buor Gyankroma, Opanyin Thomas Yaw Kani, Very Reverend G.K Sinitm Misa, a past Moderator of the Church and Reverend Rose Akua Ampofo.

The others are Mr William Ofori-Atta (Paa Willie) and Dr J.B Danquah, both members of “the Big Six” of Ghana’s political history.

In a statement signed by the Akyem Abuakwa Presbytery Chairman, Reverend Dr Seth Kissi and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the event would be in the form of a special church service at the Ebenezer Congregation of the PCG, Kyebi on Sunday September 8.

It said as part of the Service to be officiated by the Moderator of the PCG, Reverend Professor J.O.Y Mante, families of the seven honourees would pay tribute to their departed relatives as well as rededication of their tombs by the Moderator of the PCG, under the patronage of the Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin.

The statement said the event was first in a series not only to remember and honour these heroes but was to afford the presbytery the opportunity to gather historical information and relics since the days of the Basel Mission in the Gold-Coast for preservation in a Museum to be built as part of a new office complex of the Presbytery.

It appealed to all descendants of Akyem Abuakwa both home and abroad and all Presbyterians to come and join the presbytery and the families to honour these dedicated personalities and celebrate their lives.

GNA