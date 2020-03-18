news, story, article

By Bertha Badu-Agyei/Millicent Tamakloe, GNA

Koforidua, March 18, GNA - The Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG) has affirmed government's directives to suspend all social meetings and travels.

The Church said affirming government’s directives would help to halt the spread of Coronavirus (COVID 19) in the country.

The church noted that the virus was highly contagious, spreads fast and was capable of causing serious health challenges, and in the light of its gravity, has suspended all church services and programmes as well as closed down all PCG schools until further notice.

Reverend Professor Joseph Obiri Mante, PCG General Assembly Moderator, in a pastoral letter copied to GNA, indicated that all programmes and travels relative to the Church have been suspended within the four week period unless it was extremely necessary and called on all agents to strictly comply with the directives.

He said although services and meetings have been suspended, agents were to use traditional and contemporary media such as Facebook, YouTube and WhatsApp videos to reach members with the word of God, especially on Sundays.

He said that Presbyteries and districts were also to do weekly radio broadcasts in their catchment areas to avoid the church's social togetherness and gathering for the time being as sure means of preventing infection and spreading the virus.

The Moderator added his voice to the clarion call by urging Ghanaians to take the precautionary measures, which were social distancing and personal hygiene seriously, and continue to update themselves.

The Moderator extended heartfelt condolences to families who have lost relatives to the pandemic and encouraged those affected to be strong and continue to hold on to God for deliverance as they undergo treatment.

He commended government for the interventions made to stop the spread of the virus, however, calling on government to extend the limit placed on the number of people who could congregate at a place to cover all social gatherings including pubs, night clubs and drinking bars.

Reverend Mante in the statement also encouraged people to pray privately with their families at home, adding that all PCG churches would be opened for individuals who are focused on praying for the health of the nation.

GNA