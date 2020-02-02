news, story, article

By Emmanuel Todd, GNA

Accra, Feb. 2, GNA - The Reverend Thomas Henry Quamson, Senior Pastor of the Holy Ghost Worship Centre, Assemblies of God, Ashaiman, has cautioned the public to beware of fake marriage counsellors on radio, television and social media platforms.

He said many of those self-styled counsellors were untrained and lacked understanding and experience to deliver effectively.

Rev. Quamson said this during a Family and Business Dedication Service to climax the weeklong Family Life and Business Summit of the Church on Sunday.

He said wrong counselling was when the counsellor did not know the practical issues on the ground and just spoke off the cuff.

“Such reckless approach to marriage counselling is creating a lot of havoc in marriages and influencing the youths in their decisions and perception of marriage,” Rev. Quayson said.

He said Christian marriage was specially constituted by God and should be governed by sound biblical principles.

He urged Christians and the public in general to seek the services of qualified counsellors within the church to make informed decisions.

GNA