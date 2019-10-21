news, story, article

Cape Coast, October 21 – Pastor Eric Marfo, of the Resurrection Power and Living Bread Ministries, Cape Coast branch has advised Ghanaians to live peaceably with one another in order to attract God’s blessings.



He said the inability of many Christians to forgive was instrumental in many unanswered prayers and called on them to consider forgiveness as a major pillar.

Pastor Marfo said this during a sermon on Sunday titled, “Be at peace with all.”

He quoted from the scriptures saying, “If possible, as far as it depends on you, live at peace with everyone.”

He said holding on to grudges could lead to several health problems including; heart and blood pressure related conditions and therefore urged members to let go of offenses to enable them have an improved health.

“Holding on to grudges is just like holding on to hot coals, but expecting the other person to suffer. Learning how to forgive is for your own benefit,” he added.

The Pastor recounted a parable from the scriptures about a servant whose debts were cancelled by his master and later had a colleague thrown into prison for an insignificant amount of debt.

His master, upon hearing the news was furious and had his unforgiving servant thrown in jail and tortured till he paid his debt.

Pastor Marfo explained that the Master in the story represented God who easily forgave sins.

“The servant’s debt was so huge that research says it could be equated to $10,000,000. Even by selling all he had together with his family, he could not have paid such a debt.

“It is sad that we usually behave like the unforgiving servant. God forgives us of our sins, but we fail to overlook the little offenses that come our way.

If we learn how to forgive and let go of offenses, this nation would enjoy so much peace, unity and prosperity,” he added.

GNA