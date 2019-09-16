news, story, article

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA



Sofokrom (W\R), Sept. 16, GNA - Three Parliamentary select committees that visited the Sekondi/Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) landfill site at Sofokrom have described the site as a "disaster in waiting".

The Parliamentary select committees on Local Government; Environment, Science and Technology; and Works, Sanitation and Housing were on a working visit to the Western Region to ascertain progress of activities in their respective sectors.

At the landfill site, trucks carrying waste including those of Zoomlion, were seen stuck in the mud and could not offload due to an early morning rain at the time of visit.

The site was in a mess with workers lamenting; "This is the state of affairs here, when we talk, we don't get any response. Vehicles are unable to move due to the bad nature of the road, no regular fumigation systems and no proper clothing and health kits for us as workers".

Mr Yaw Frimpong Addo, the Chairman of the Environment and Science Committee, who described the site as a “crisis,” called for a dedicated fund for waste management in the country.

He said district assemblies lacked the capacity to handle such volumes of waste and called for public-private-partnership to help clean the cities.

Nii Lante Vanderpuye, the Member of Parliament for Odododiodio, and a Committee member, said emergency action must be taken to resolve the messy state of the site, describing it as the "worst of all the areas visited".

Mr Ahmed Ibrahim, the First Deputy Minority Chief Whip, called for an offtake agreement in solving the growing sanitation menace across the country.

GNA