By Joyce Danso, GNA



Accra, Oct. 31, GNA - Parliament at its last sitting secured a 24- million dollar loan facility to construct the Dome- Aburi- Brekusu road.

And this dual carriage road would act as alternative route for motorists who ply the Aburi- Peduase road.

Mr Samuel Aye-Paye, Chairman Parliamentary Select Committee on Roads and Highways, said this at Peduase during an inspection of the Peduase-Aburi mudslide which occurred a days ago.

All we are waiting for is for the technical men to do the procurement processes and the contract would move to the site, he said, adding what the contractor is doing is prepare the road thereby make it more motorable".

Residents of Brekusu have expressed concern over the deplorable roads in the area and have embarked on demonstrations to press their concerns.

