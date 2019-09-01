news, story, article

By Fatima Anafu- Astanga, GNA



Navrongo, Sept. 1, GNA - A two- day training on basic news reporting is ongoing in Navrongo in the Kassena Nankana Municipal to sharpen the story writing skills of selected members of the Navrongo-Bolgatanga Catholic Diocese.

The over 50 participants were drawn from key diocesan societies and organizations within the 20 parishes of the Diocese.

They are expected to apply the skills in writing stories on activities and occurrences from the parishes they represent, to contribute to the ‘Catholic Standard’ newspaper and the ‘Diocesan Website’.

Reverend Father Dieu-Donne Davor, the Executive Secretary of the Department of Social Communication (DEPSOCOM), in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said there are many activities that occur within the various parishes which were not projected in the media.

He said the training was to develop the skills of the trainees to become mouthpieces of their societies and parishes and the diocese as a whole.

He said if the trainees are able to write more stories the ‘Diocesan Link’, a newspaper of the Diocese that went dormant, would be revived.

“Communication is a key means of Christian call to evangelize and the skills provided the trainees serve as tools to help them disseminate the stories of their communities”.

Mr Kwesi Yirenkyi Boateng, a journalist and a resource person, took trainees through News Writing Structure and editorial policy of the ‘Catholic Standard’ among others.

Reverend Father Jonas Ataara, the Navrongo- Bolgatanga Diocesan Representative of DEPSOCOM, urged the participants to attend to the lessons and help share the light of Christ through the stories they would be writing.

