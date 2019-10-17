news, story, article

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor, GNA

Adaklu Kodzobi (V/R), Oct. 17, GNA - Miss Antoinette Alornyeku, a Public Health Nurse at Adaklu District, has called on parents and teachers to inculcate the habit of hand washing in children.

"Children can only know the importance of hand washing if they see their parents and teachers do it regularly," she said.

Miss Alornyeku was speaking at the Global Hand Washing Day celebration for the District Assembly Basic Schools at Adaklu Kodzobi in the Volta Region.

It was organised by the Yayra Child Development Centre of the Edem Congregation of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church and sponsored by Compassion International, Ghana, on the theme: "Clean Hand for All."

Miss Alornyeku said hand washing should be practiced by all, irrespective of age, because people frequently touched their eyes, nose and mouth without realising it, ending up depositing germs at those parts of the body.

"Our hands are infected with germs when we count money, touch animals and garbage, shake hands with others and after visiting the loo," she said, adding; "Even if our hands look clean we must remember to wash our hands with soap under running water".

Miss Alornyeku said hand washing helped prevent diarrhoea and respiratory infections and even skin and eye infections.

She said families would save a lot of money if they treated hand washing with utmost importance.

Mr Benjamin Fumador, the Director of the Centre, said it would continue to collaborate with stakeholders to promote hand washing in the community.

