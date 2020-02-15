news, story, article

By Afedzi Abdullah, GNA



Cape Coast, Feb. 15, GNA - Parents have been encouraged to regularly purchase chocolate for their children as there are many health benefits associated with its consumption.

Mr Isaac Opirah, the Chief Officer at the Central Regional branch of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) who gave the advice said regular intake of chocolate by children would be the best medicine for their heart health.

Mr Opirah was interacting with patients at the Children’s ward of the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital (CCTH) after the GTA donated some chocolates as part of activities to mark this year's World Chocolate and Valentine’s Day.

This year’s Chocolate Day celebration was on the theme “My Chocolate Experience - My Holistic Well-being”.

The gesture, according to Mr Opirah, was a way of expressing love to the children who through no fault of theirs found themselves at the hospital, to make them have a feel of the celebration.

He said Research indicates that chocolate contains high level of antioxidants, and could also lower cholesterol levels, while helping to prevent memory decline.

He was of the strong conviction that distributing some chocolates and cocoa products to the in-patients would enhance their recovery at the hospital.

“We are excited to see the joyful expressions on the faces of the children after receiving the chocolate, and this shows how chocolate can have a positive impact on the lives of people”, he said.

Mr Opirah consequently called for intensified public education on the health benefits of chocolate to help increase local consumption of the product.

Mrs Sophia Blankson, Director of Nursing Services at the CCTH on behalf of the hospital lauded the initiative by the GTA and said the practice must be sustained.

“We are very happy that you have come share chocolates with us on this day of love. This is the first time we are seeing something like this. Chocolate indeed must be used as a means of reaching out to loved ones”, she said.

The Chocolate Day was initiated some fourteen years ago to deliberately coincide with the Valentine’ Day to promote the consumption of Ghana’s chocolate brand domestically and internationally.

GNA