news, story, article

By James Esuon, GNA



Nsaba (C/R), Aug. 28, GNA – Mr Dennis Armah-Frempong, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Agona East has cautioned parents to desist from settling defilement cases at home.

He said such cases should be left to the law enforcement agencies to handle as stipulated by the Children’s Act.

Mr Armah-Frempong gave the warning in an address during the 10th anniversary celebration of the Nsaba Cluster of the Compassion International Ghana, a Non-Governmental Organisation at Nsaba in the Agona East District of the Central Region.

He said parents should allow the appropriate institutions to protect the right of the children who were sexually abused.

He said the Assembly and the traditional authorities had put in place measures in the form of by-laws to ensure the protection of children in the area.

Mr Armah-Frempong said the Assembly had also set up a scholarship scheme for students who would enter into tertiary institutions to complement the free Senior High School policy of the government.

He advised students to avoid early sex which could truncate their education, while calling on parents to encourage their children to choose courses that could help them to become self-employed.

Mr Alexander Boadu Sefah, the Greater Accra Regional Director of Gender and Social Protection who spoke on behalf of the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection said children being the future leaders the government was doing everything possible to ensure their safety.

“Children’s rights are the heartbeat of the current government and parents must be aware that they can be dealt with should they violate them,” he said, adding that social interventions such as the school feeding programme, capitation grant and many more were put in place by the government to facilitate the growth of the child.

Nana Appiah Ntsiful Abredu I, the Chairman of the Children Partner Committee of the Nsaba Cluster of Compassion International Ghana called on parents to encourage their children to take to skills training.

GNA