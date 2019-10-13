news, story, article

Sefwi- Waiwso (W/N) Oct. 13, GNA - Nana Elluo Payin III, Chief of Sefwi Nsuansua and Kyidomhene for Sefwi-Waiwso traditional area, has advised parents especially Cocoa farmers to invest in their wards education for their future.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, the traditional ruler reminded parents that the new Western North Region, which was once the lead producer of Cocoa in the country had lost that position because many farms have been destroyed by Cocoa Swollen shoot disease.

He said education was therefore the best legacy parents could leave for their children.

He also advised parents to cultivate the habit of saving and called on the Ghana Cocobod, non-governmental organizations and financial institutions to organise educational programmes for cocoa farmers on the need to save.

Nana Elluo Payin called on them to take advantage of the Free Senior High School policy and make the necessary investments for their wards tertiary education.

The traditional ruler expressed regret that some Cocoa farmers still depended solely on proceeds from their Cocoa farms, a situation he described as unfortunate.

He suggested to them to engage in other business ventures that could earn them extra income to make them self-sufficient during the off seasons.

He cautioned that the future of the country belonged to the youth and that education was the only way for a brighter future adding, “so it behoves on parents to invest in the education of their children”.

Nana Elluo Payin called on the youth to desist from cyber fraud (sakawa) and the use of narcotic drugs since that could ruin their future.

