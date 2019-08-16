news, story, article

By Anthony Apubeo, GNA



Bolgatanga, Aug 16, GNA – Reverend Father Roch Akologo, the Parish Priest of the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Bolgatanga, has attributed the cause of high indiscipline among the youth to negligence and lack of parental care.

He said many parents were interested in matters related to wealth creation at the expense of their families’ upbringing, which then gave the children the opportunity to indulge in acts of indiscipline and immorality among other social vices.

Rev. Fr Akologo said this in a homily in Bolgatanga on Thursday at the celebration of the Feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

The Catholic Church celebrates the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary on August 15 each year, in honour of Her departure from the earth to heaven.

The congregants are reminded on such occasions to reflect on Her life and adopt Her virtues.

Fr Akologo made reference to Saints Anne and Joachim as responsible parents who brought the Virgin Mary up in a special way as well as the key parental role Mary played in bringing up Jesus Christ and said many parents of today did not involve God in their lives nor paid attention to the wellbeing of their children.

The Priest said some parents blamed the waywardness of their children on witchcraft and modernity when in reality they were the ones that encouraged the children to live lives they termed as ‘modern life’.

“When sun sets and you the parent is interested in bringing your animals such as cattle, goats, sheep to the house, your girl child is rather going out. Instead of you to ask the child to go back, you would ask where she is going and tell her to bring you something on her return. What work is she going to do in the night such that she would generate money and buy something for you? What kind of parent are you?” he queried.

He said some parents even encouraged their wards not to marry poor men, even if those men had good moral standings and that dictatorship had led many girls to fruitless search for partners.

Fr Akologo, urged parents to copy the virtues of Saints Anne, Joachim and the Blessed Virgin Mary in bringing up their children so they would fit well into the society and contribute to the sustainable development of the country.

