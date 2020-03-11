news, story, article

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA



Accra, March 11, GNA - The Leadership of Paradise Prayer Centre, a prayer group at South Odorkor, has donated an amount of GH¢ 50,000 to Crime Check Foundation (CCF), a Non Governmental Organisation, to support prisoners and the marginalized in society.

Elder Daniel Owusu, the Head Pastor, said the gesture was to show appreciation to God for how far he has brought him.





He said he thought it a worthy responsibility to support the release of prisoners who have been convicted to a fine and the needy.

“I have been watching the Foundation’s programmes for two years now and I deem it right to help my fellow brothers and sisters in Ghana’s prisons, who were suffering and have no one to turn to," he said.

Elder Owusu advised the public to be patriotic and always endeavor to give to the poor, when God blesses them with money.

He also encouraged inmates in Ghana’s prisons to have faith in God and hope for a better future.

Mr Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, the Executive Director of CCF, who received the money on behalf of the Foundation, expressed gratitude and appreciation to the leaders of the prayer centre for its benevolent gesture towards the poor and prisoners.

He said the money would go a long way to help the Petty Offenders Project of CCF, which seeks to pay court fines of Prisoners, who were unable to pay their fines and in default have to serve huge sentences.

Mr Kwarteng, who is also a Broadcast Journalist with the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, said part of the money would be used to cater for other projects of the Foundation including the Educational Support, Health Check and Charity.

Members of the Paradise Prayer Centre also visited the Village of Hope and Royal Seed Home Orphanages in the Central Region to donate money, clothes and food to the children.

