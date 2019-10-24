news, story, article

By Sulemana Zakaria, GNA

Gbambu (N/R), Oct. 24, GNA – The Pan-African Organization for Research and Protection of Violence on Women and Children (PAORP-VWC) has organised a durbar to educate members of the community on child rights, parental role and teenage pregnancy.

The durbar, which was held at Gbambu, a farming community in the Gushegu Municipality of the Northern Region on the theme: “Promotion and protection against child trafficking and ending child, early and forced marriages in northern Ghana”, was to look into retention of pregnant girls in school.

It was attended by Assembly members, religious leaders, opinion leaders, traditional authorities, women groups and the general public amidst traditional drumming and dancing.

It was organised by (PAORP-VWC) with funding from Child Right Africa, an organisation based in Germany.

Madam Priscila Yeli-Oni, Project Officer of PAORP-VWC, who spoke during the durbar, said parental role in children’s education was crucial, and called on them to provide the educational needs of their children to guarantee them a better future.

She urged the people to cultivate the habit of interacting with children when they returned from school to solicit what they learnt and also improve on their communication skills.

Mr Isaah Musah, Gushegu Municipal Chief Executive, whose speech was read on his behalf, spoke against early and forced marriages, saying it denied young girls opportunities to develop physically, psychologically, emotionally and financially to be ready for the responsibilities of marriage and child-bearing.

Mr Musah commended PAORP-VWC for its commitment to eliminate early and child marriages in the country, and urged other organisations to join the response against the practice to protect the interest of girls.

He gave the assurance that the Assembly would continue to dialogue with community members, traditional authorities and religious leaders on social and cultural norms to eliminate child and forced marriages and child trafficking in the area.

Madam Salifu Sakina, Gushegu Municipal Girl Child Education Officer, spoke about teenage pregnancy, its effects and preventive measures, urging parents to be concerned about the welfare of their children.

Chief of Gbambu, Naa Yakubu Mahamadu appealed to the Assembly to complete the abandoned three-unit classroom block for the community to enhance access to education in the area.

He further appealed for potable source of water to the community to reduce incidences of water-borne diseases in the area.

