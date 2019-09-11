news, story, article

By J. K. Nabary, GNA



Winneba (C/R), Sept 11, GNA - Operators of Hotels, Guest Houses and Hostels in and around Effutu Municipality have been urged to periodically forward returns on foreigners who lodge in their facilities to the Ghana Immigration Service.



The directive must be strictly adhered to in accordance with laws and obligations governing the hospitality industry in the country.

Chief Superintendent Justice Bosomtwi-Ayensu, Officer-In-Charge of the Ghana Immigration Service at Winneba who made the call in an interview with the GNA stated that providing such information would not only help in administrative purposes but also assist in identifying illegal immigrants.

The security of the country should be of paramount importance to all and people must not hesitate to provide credible information to the security agencies on the movement of suspicious characters to help flush out bad nuts and sustain the peace in the country.

Chief Superintendent Bosomtwi-Ayensu commended owners of Hospitality Service facilities in the area who were cooperating with the Service and encouraged them to sustain it to help make Ghana a place of choice for tourists.

He disclosed that a total of 449 in 2018 in Effutu as against a record of 222 foreigners in 2017 and a record of 272 foreigners as at August 2019 as per analysis based on returns received from some Hotels and Companies within the Municipality.

