By Laudia Sawer



Tema, Mar. 6, GNA - Over 50 pupils participating in the Greater Accra Regional independence anniversary parade held at the Tema Sports stadium on Friday have collapsed.

As at 08:00 hours, 15 pupils had already been taken to the health stand but the number rose to 52 as the minutes ticked, resulting in the delay of the match past.

Ms Diana Ofori, head of the team of health providers, said some came with complaints of headaches and dizziness among others.

Ms Ofori explained that eight pupils from one school who said they had all eaten rice, reported with stomach ache adding that she suspected there could be something wrong with the food.

She also indicated that some of the pupils reported early to the grounds on an empty stomach while others also took in light tea which could have accounted for the fainting due to low sugar level.

