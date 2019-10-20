news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 20, GNA -More than 280 students and workers from the Ghana Hostels limited (Pentagon hostels) at the University of Ghana, Legon, have gone through a free breast cancer screening exercise organized by the Public Relations agency, Mahogany Consult.



The exercise aims at promoting breast cancer awareness and prevention in line with the global commemoration this October and as part of the organisation’s Community Relations programme.

The one-day exercise dubbed ‘October4Her’ is the second of its kind organised by the firm in partnership with Ghana Hostels Limited, PZ Cussons and the Well Woman Clinic, the Women’s Health unit of the Trust Hospital.

This year’s breast screening exercise began with an educational talk on breast cancer and a self-breast examination tutorial by a medical staff of Well Woman Clinic.

Participants re-enacted the tutorial and also had the opportunity for one-on-one consultations with the eight-member team from the Well Woman Clinic.

According to the Principal Consultant of Mahogany Consult, Mrs. Esi Asante Antwi, breast cancer remains one of the most common cancers diagnosed in, especially women, and should be the responsibility of every organisation to create awareness and support early screening in order to save lives.

“For us at Mahogany Consult, we believe in adding value and investing in the welfare of all our stakeholders. The students and workers at Pentagon hostels are our neighbours and this is an opportunity to put our money where our mouth is” she said.

Mrs. Asante Antwi urged participants, especially the students, to be “ambassadors and promote breast cancer awareness to reduce mortalities”. She also charged every participant to become an agent of change by educating their families, friends and loved ones about the disease.

Dr Victoria Partey, leader of the Well Woman Clinic team, advised participants to be proactive about their health, pay particular attention to their breasts and take note of any variances, lumps or rashes on and around the breast area.

“Save them all, big or small at all cost. Breast Cancer is not a death sentence because early detection and effective treatment saves lives so it is important to be sensitive to your breasts, observe them and have regular self-checks,” she said.

Naana Segua Agyare, Vice President of the Junior Common Room (JCR) at Pentagon hostels stated that the breast screening exercise was great and educative.

“I will definitely educate my friends and urge all my colleagues including my male friends to partake in regular breast screening exercise as one percent of diagnosed cases are males” she stated.

Mrs. Asante-Antwi thanked all the partners and expressed immense appreciation to PZ Cussons for supporting the exercise with Carex hand sanitizers, the Well Woman Clinic for bringing in medical and logistical personnel and the Ghana Hostels Limited management for providing the space and assisting with promotion for the event.

GNA