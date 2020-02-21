news, story, article

By Dennis Osei Gyamfi/ Stephen Appiah, GNA



Accra, Feb. 20, GNA - Major General William Azure Ayamdo, the outgoing Chief of the Army Staff, has called for officers and men of the Ghana Army to give strong to his successor, Major General Thomas Oppong Peprah, for him succeed.

He said, Maj. Gen. Peprah was familiar with the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) especially the Army, having served in various capacities and staff appointments - the Chief Staff Officer of the General Headquarters (GHQ), the General Officer Command (Southern Command) and Chief of Staff at the GHQ.

"He is a distinguished Army General and he has proven himself to be loyal, capable, effective and more importantly, he has the right heart for the officers - both men and women of our dear Army" he added.

The outgoing military chief was speaking at his Pulling Out and Handing Over ceremony in Accra.

Maj. Gen. Ayamdo expressed his gratitude to the officers and men of the Army for their support during his tenure.

He urged them to continue to main high sense of integrity, provide ethical and appropriate leadership to be successful at all time.

"I need to thank all my superiors who created this opportunity for me to command and I am honoured to serve my country especially as the Chief of Army Staff," he said.

Maj. Gen. Ayamdo served three years as the COAS after he was appointed to the position by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo on February 9, 2017.

GNA