By Stephen Asante, GNA

Kumasi, Aug 19, GNA - The Ashanti Regional Police Command is suspecting murder in the death of Oheneba Kwadwo Afodour, the Asamponghene of Kumasi, who was found dead at the backseat of a Land Cruiser vehicle at the outskirts of Ebuom, a farming community on the Ejura-Nkoranza road.

The deceased is reported to have been stabbed multiple times by his yet to be identified assailants, and the body had since been deposited at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Information gathered by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) indicated that the hands and legs of the late Oheneba Afodour, who is the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's Asamponghene, were tied with ropes when his lifeless body was retrieved.

Additionally, there were also signs to suggest that the assailants after the gruesome act attempted to set the deceased's body ablaze in order to erase any form of evidence and clues.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Godwin Ahianyo, in-charge of the Regional Police Public Relations Unit, confirming the death to media personnel in Kumasi, appealed for public support to help apprehend those behind the murder.

He said the Command had launched an enquiry into the death, saying they were determined to get to the bottom of the issue.

Meanwhile, three suspects had so far been apprehended to assist with police investigations.

