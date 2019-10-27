news, story, article

By Ewoenam Kpodo, GNA



Anloga (V/R), Oct. 27, GNA - The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and the Ewefiaga, Torgbi Agorkoli IV from Notsie in the Republic of Togo, will grace this year's Hogbetsotsoza on Saturday, November 2, 2019.

The Asantehene is the guest speaker with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the special guest of honour.

Also in attendance will be Agbogbomefia Togbe Afede XIV, who is also President of National House of Chiefs, also as a guest of honour.

Agbotadua Boni, Special Aide to the Awoamefia Torgbui Sri III told the Ghana News Agency that all chiefs and people of the 36 states of Anlo were ready for the historic celebration of the festival.

He said the presence of the Asantehene would rekindle the age-long relationship between the Anlos and Asantes.

Agbotadua Boni said other distinguished chiefs and personalities would be partaking in Saturday’s event to make good the theme for this year’s celebration, “Uniting Anlo through its Values for the Benefits of its Citizens and the Nation at Large”.

Hogbetsotsoza also Known as Hogbeza is celebrated by the Anlo Ewes in the Volta Region to commemorate the legendary exodus of the Ewe-Dogbo folks from Notsie in present day Togo.

It is celebrated every first Saturday in November at the traditional capital of the Anlo State, Anloga, with a number of activities and ceremonies including reconciliation, cleansing, enactment of the departure/ escape, mini Hogbe and mini durbar of schools preceding the main durbar.

GNA