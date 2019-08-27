news, story, article

By Kingsley Mamore, GNA

Dambai (O/R), Aug. 27, GNA - The Oti Regional Council of Zongo Chiefs has inaugurated an 11-member Board to run the affairs of the Council.

The Board has Alhaji Seriki Arimiyaw Issah Bare, the Regional Chairman of Zongo Chiefs, as the Chairman and Urmar Gariba as the Vice Chairman.

Mr Boniface Abubakar Sidique, the Minister of State at the Office of the Vice President, urged the Board to work diligently to contribute to the transformation of zongo communities.

He advised the Zongo communities to engage in discourse to enhance development and desist from acts that would undermine their integrity.

Mr Sidique said roads in the Region had been awarded on contract and work would soon start to ensure a boost in economic activities.

He urged the Regional Councils to work in tandem with the National Council to ensure rapid socioeconomic development.

Mr Yaw Gyato Michael, the Member of Parliament for Krachi East, said government had a lot of developmental projects earmarked for zongo communities and urged the people to support in their successful execution.

He urged them to register for the Ghana Card and take advantage of government’s flagship programmes to enhance their lots.

The MP advised parents to inculcate moral uprightness in their children and discourage them from joining unproductive groups, which could jeopardise their future.

Members of the Board are Issaka Ibrahim, Massoud Alhassan, Alhaji Yussif Adamu, Alhahji Hamza, Seidu Issifu, Galadima Alhassan, Galadima Mohammed Karim, Magajia Rakia and Hajia Adia Saley

GNA