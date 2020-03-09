news, story, article

By Kingsley Mamore, GNA



Dambai (O/R) March 9, GNA - A total of 74 contingents comprising the Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service, second cycle institutions, tertiary institutions, basic schools and others from voluntary organizations took part in parade in the Krachi East Municipality to mark this year's Independence Day celebrations.

The contingents were under the command of Station Officer Stephen Agortor with Nana Owusu Yeboa, Oti Regional Minister being the reviewing Officer.

Four Senior High schools- Oti Senior High Technical, Kpassa Senior High technically, Kyabobo Girls Senior High and Yabram Community Day Senior High were honoured with certificates of participation.

At the Junior High level, Kadjebi Girls Model took the first position, Wonkayaw M/A JHS placed second and Bunda JHS from Kete Krachi placed third.

At the primary level, Carry's Academy took the first position, Dambai M/A Primary "A" was second with Roman Catholic Primary taking the third position.

Mr Patrick Jilima Chartey (MCE) for Krachi East, Nana Kwaku Benyenor II, Nefahene of chonki traditional area, heads of security agencies, heads of decentralised department, the clergy and traditional leaders graced the occasion.

