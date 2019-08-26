news, story, article

By Dennis Osei Gyamfi, GNA



Accra, Aug 26, GNA - The Ghana Military Academy (GMA) Regular Career Course 39 and Short Service Commission/ Special Duties Course 38 have donated items worth over GH¢10,000.00 to the Osu Children's Home and the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

The 1999 year cohort made the donations as part of activities lined-up to mark 20 years of service in the military on the theme;' 20 years of devotion and sacrifice.'

Osu Children's Home was the first stop for the donations; where items including; bags of rice ,toiletries, cartoons of milk among other food and clothing items were handed over to the Home by Lieutenant Colonel Franklin Gyamerah-Amoako, Secretary of the cohort.

Lt Col. Gyamerah-Amoako said it was an opportunity for them to give back to the society and the cohort was happy to have done that.

He said they had done initial enquiries and realised the items were some of the pressing needs for the Home.

He encouraged the young ones to put in more effort in their academics and other areas to achieve their goals in life and appealed to individuals to visit the Home to make the inmates feel loved.

Madam Christine Addo, who received the donation on behalf of Management of the Home said, they were overwhelmed by the kind gesture of the military officers and thanked them and promised the Home would use the items judiciously.

She appealed to individuals and the benevolent society to support them, adding that, there were alot of things the inmates needed.

At the 37 Military Hospital, 100 pieces each of bedsheets and pillow cases were presented to the Hospital.

Lt Col Onwari Aidoo who presented the items said it was their way of helping out the Hospital on the numerous challenges they faced.

He said the cohort saw the Hospital as one of their own and so were happy and willing to help in its development.

Col Azumah Banwah Bugri receiving the items on behalf of the Hospital Command thanked the cohort for the donation.

He said it would go a long way to alleviate most of the challenges of the Hospital.

"We will never forget this intake for what you have done. If other intakes do this, it will make our job easy," he said.

The group ended their week long anniversary celebration with a Thanksgiving Service on Sunday at the Arakan Methodist/Presbytarian Church at Burma Camp.

GNA