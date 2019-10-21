news, story, article

By Bright Ofori Asiamah/Olivia Ayerh, GNA

Sekondi (W/R), Oct. 21, GNA - The African Bishops Conference of Orthodox Anglican Communion has strongly stood against same sex marriages, occultism, false prophets and heretical teachings of some men of God.

The conference also condemned corruption in all its forms, which has affected the development of the African Continent.

This was contained in a communique issued by the Conference and read by Very Rev. Geoffrey Rush Kayigamba, Vicar General, from Rwanda at the end of the third Episcopal Conference for African Bishops held in Sekondi, under the theme "Positioning Orthodox Anglican Communion for Greatness".

The Conference charged governments and interfaith religions to help fight the canker of corruption with all the seriousness it deserved.

The communique appreciated the support the government of Ghana was giving to the church and promised to play the roles expected of the Church.

The bishops also reaffirmed the three ancient Creeds of the church; the Apostlic Creed, the Nicene Creed and the Athanasius Creed.

"We believe in the necessity of inward spiritual development and the outward amendment of life of every Christian, we stand for the biblical faith and morality".

Most Reverend Thomas Edward Gordon, Primate, Orthodox Anglican Communion World Wide, in a sermon during a thanksgiving mass to climax the conference, urged “Christians to act like a family in the house of God.”

Most Rev. Gordon urged members to see each other as equals and show love and brotherly affection to one another.

In related development, citations and honourary degrees were presented to Most Rev. Edward Kwamina Minnah, the Archbishop, Orthodox Anglican Church of Ghana, Mr. Nana Banyin Aboa, the Chief Executive Officer of NAB Gas and Mr. Richard Samuel Kwofie, the choir leader and organist of the church, for their contributions towards the development and growth of the church.

GNA