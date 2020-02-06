news, story, article

By Maxwell Awumah, GNA Correspondent, Cape Town, SA



Cape Town, SA, Feb 06, GNA - Panelist at the Alternative Mining Indaba (AMI 2020) in Cape Town jointly called for processes to optimizing mineral revenue for future generations through an effective tax system.

They noticed that lack of pragmatic policy frameworks in the mining industry contributed largely to the leakages in tax administration in Africa.

They demanded legal reforms, responsible supply chains, and that mines that pollute be prosecuted.

Mr Alvin Mosioma, Executive Director, Tax Justice Network Africa called for legalisation of artisanal mining, with licences being granted to these miners, and that they be entitled to health and social care.

He recommended carbon taxing of mining companies, not allowing social initiatives by mines to be tax deductible, and a move away from fossil fuels.

He called for the mining industry to provide compensation for former miners' whose health has been adversely affected.

Ms Viola Tarus, Oxfam, Kenya, said taxes form a crucial component in the mining industry and demands that major actors took serious view in its compilation.

She said crucial to that is cost build up and the reporting mechanism.

She called for coordination amongst revenue agencies and support from civil society and think tanks in order to optimise revenue.

Mrs Nafi Chinery, West Africa Regional Manager, Natural Resource Governance Institute said women and children bear the highest brunt in the revenue redistribution chain mentioning Asutifi North and Talensi communities in Ghana, where a study revealed dire consequences for women especially.

She said the dividend in the establishment of the Mineral Development Fund was yet to come to fruition and called for total disclosure and decentralised systems of reporting taxes in the sector.

Ms Rachel Chagonja-Hakirasilimali, Publish What You Pay, Tanzania said only South Africa has a Mineral Asset Valuation cost, which regulates revenue reaching the local and community level.

