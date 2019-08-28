news, story, article

Accra, Aug. 28, GNA - Operation Vanguard personnel have apprehended seven Chinese nationals suspected be illegal miners in the Western Region.

The suspects were arrested in a day-long patrol conducted since Monday evening in the general area of Aniamote in the Wassa Akropong District.

This was contained in a statement issued to the Ghana News Agency by Captain Andy Sowatey, Public Relations Officer of Operation Vanguard.

The statement said, the suspects, Li Jiaming, 45, Qin Weida, 45, Yang Rong, 37, Lixu Rong, 46, Lee Tong Lin, 23, Qin Weic, 41 and Bi Ming, 48, were handed over to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) for further action.

"At the time of their arrest, they had two locally manufactured rifles, a pump action together with some other equipment in their possession.

"An excavator they were operating with was also seized and handed over to the IMCIM", the statement said.

GNA