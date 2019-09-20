news, story, article

Accra, Sept 20, GNA - Operation Vanguard Personnel in a massive operation conducted at Mpohor and Prestea-Huni Valley in the Western Region on has led to the arrest of 20 Chinese nationals suspected of engaging in illegal mining.



Several equipment used by illegal miners were also confiscated.

The equipment are made up of five excavators, two generator sets, seven water pumping machines and excavator parts and pump action rifles.

This was contained in a statement issued to the Ghana News Agency by Captain Andy Sowatey, Public Relations Officer of Operation Vanguard

The statement said, the suspects were currently in the custody of the Abosso Police pending proper handing over to Ghana Immigration Service.

The statement said two Chinese nationals were also arrested in patrols conducted within the general area of Ntobroso in the Atwima Mponua District on Monday together with a Toyota pickup truck and several other miscellaneous mining equipment.

"In operations conducted in the general area of Abompe in the Fanteakwa District, a Bissau-Guinean and 14 Ghanaian suspected illegal miners were also arrested.

"All the foreign suspects have since been handed over to Ghana Immigration Service with the locals in the custody of various district police stations awaiting further action", the statement said.

GNA