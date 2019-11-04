news, story, article

By Samuel Akumatey, GNA

Adaklu Waya (V/R), Nov. 04, GNA - The Adaklu District in the Volta Region has only three police personnel to protect it 19 communities.

Mr Phanuel Donkor, the District Chief Executive said in spite of the limited number of police personnel, petty crimes and crime in general within the District has reduced drastically.

He said out of the three stationed policemen one recently proceeded on leave and that although the security situation in the District was good, the District required a fair number of police personnel to protect its citizen at all times.

At a press engagement at the Assembly, Mr Donkor appealed to stakeholders to increase the number of personnel in Adaklu.

“The District continues to remain calm and peaceful with no threats to life and property. Nevertheless, the Assembly is intensifying efforts at providing security, safeguarding life, property, and investments within the District by collaborating with all relevant stakeholders.

The DCE said to prove the Assembly’s seriousness, a District Police headquarters and a station are under construction at Adaklu Waya, and Ahunda respectively.

He said a modern police station had also been constructed at Adaklu Tsrefe, adding that the Assembly was working to have at least 20 personnel serving the District by the end of year 2020.

Mr Donkor said cattle ranchers were continuously being sensitised against farm destruction and farmers on the other hand were being cautioned not to cultivate lands reserved for grazing.

The DCE said as a result, the destruction of farms in the District by cattle had decreased.

The press engagement was the District’s maiden “Meet the Press” series, and the DCE said Government was committed to the speedy development of the District, and was hopeful that Adaklu would be fully elevated in a few years to compete with municipalities and metropolises such as Ho and Tema.

Mr Donkor said work was ongoing on the 8.6km stretch of Adaklu Waya town roads, which would be overlaid with bitumen, and also mentioned that the reshaping of the 4.5 kilometre stretch from Adaklu Aziedukpe to Hlihave had been completed.

The District currently has a potable water coverage of about 70 per cent, and about 90 per cent of its communities had been connected to the national electricity grid, he said.

The DCE listed about 20 projects including health facilities, school infrastructure, sanitary facilities, and security installations, some of which were being funded with the one million dollars per constituency meant for special development initiatives.

Heads and students of Adaklu Senior High School appealed for classroom blocks, dormitories, a dining hall, teachers’ bungalows, and furniture, and also lamented the unavailability of potable water on campus.

GNA