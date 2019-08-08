news, story, article

By Edward Williams, GNA



Peki (V/R), Aug. 8, GNA - Four people including a one year-old girl on Wednesday lost their lives in a road crash on the Asikuma-Peki/Kpeve section of the Eastern Corridor Road.

The passengers were travelling in a Mercedes-Benz bus with registration number AW-936-14.

Mr S.K Agbodeka, Peki District Police Commander, who briefed the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the Benz bus was travelling from Kpando towards Accra when one of the rear tyres of the vehicle burst, resulting in the vehicle veering off the road at Pokuase on the Asikuma-Peki/Kpeve highway.

He said the bus then somersaulted into the bush killing the four.

Mr Agbodeka said other passengers on board the bus including the driver sustained various degrees of injuries and were sent to the Peki Government Hospital for medical attention.

He said the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Peki Government Hospital morgue pending autopsy, with two of the dead are yet to be identified.

GNA