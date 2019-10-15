news, story, article

By Opesika Puplampu/Samuel Osei-Frempong



Ningo (GAR), Oct. 15, GNA - A fisherman cum herbalist said to have been entrapped in a love triangle, has been found killed in what Ningo locals believe to be a crime of passion.

Agba-Teye Adjer alias 'Kwaley Majee' or 'Olenuloo' aged 60, is believed to have fallen deeply in love with another man's wife at Ahwiam Tsebi, a suburb of Ningo, in the Ningo Prampram District.

An eyewitness told the Ghana News Agency that he was found around 4 am lying in a pool of blood.

A former assembly member for the area, Mr. Francis Teye Addotsu, told GNA that around 2 am, Joseph Narh Afframah, nephew of the deceased, called him and told him that someone had butchered his uncle and that he was in a critical condition.

He said he was reliably informed later that on that fateful day, Adjer had met the woman's husband in her house where he had gone to look for her.

The husband became suspicious of the deceased's request and therefore probed further.

This ended in an argument and Adjer (deceased) who reportedly had a cutlass, swung the object across the man's face who also pushed him resulting in a heavy fall that ended his life.

Superintendent Mohammed Issa Kantona, Prampram. District Police commander, confirming the death of the man, said they had a call on early morning Monday 14th October 2019 which a police team responded to and found a lifeless body covered with leaves.

He said, they realised that there were deep wounds on the body which showed that he had been cut severally but the suspects were on the run.

"We are suspecting two men and a woman.

We don't want to put out any name to the public yet as we have launched investigations into the issue," he said.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been conveyed to the Police Hospital morgue for autopsy.

GNA