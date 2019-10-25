news, story, article

By Kingsley Mamore, GNA



Dambai-Lapaz (O/R), Oct 25, GNA - An ultra-modern water closet public toilet started in 2018 under "one constituency, one million dollar" project in the Krachi East municipality of the Oti Region is abandoned.

The facility, expected to serve over a thousand people and to put an end to open defecation in the area has been completely taken over by weeds.

Domestic animals and reptiles are also gradually taking over the facility.

Residents expressed displeasure about the situation and called on government to take the necessary steps to complete the facility.

Mr Jilima Chartey Patrick, the Municipal Chief Executive of Krachi East told Ghana News Agency in an interview that, the project was halted because the contractors were not paid.

He however said his outfit was making all efforts to ensure that funding was released for the contractors to go back to site and complete the project.

The $1m per constituency programme is a flagship government initiative aimed at meeting critical infrastructure needs identified by local actors at the constituency level.

It is under the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP).

