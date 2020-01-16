news, story, article

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA



Afamasi (W/R), Jan 16, GNA - One person died instantly, while five others sustained various degrees of injury when a vehicle they were traveling on veered off the road and landed in a ditch on the Tarkwa-Bogoso Highway in the Western Region.

The deceased, has been identified as Thomas Kwame Boateng, aged 34.

The injured - Samuel Osei (the driver), Alice Osei, Kwame Asann, Janet Osei, and Eugene Essel were rushed to the accident and emergency unit of the Apinto government hospital for treatment.

Police Chief Inspector George Kwabena Osei, of the Police Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) in Tarkwa, confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

He said the accident happened at about 2300 hours adding that, the driver of Kia Rio taxi cab with registration number GS 4896-13, was alleged to be speeding, lost control and plunged into a ditch.

According to him, the injured on admission were responding to treatment.

GNA