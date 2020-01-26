news, story, article

By Albert Futukpor, GNA



Tamale, Jan 26, GNA - Violence sparked by a chieftaincy related issue at Kpatinga, a town in the Gushegu Municipality of the Northern Region, has claimed a life, injuring five others with more than 10 houses burnt.

Many residents have fled the town whilst mostly women and children have sought refuge at a clinic in the area following the incident, which began on Friday, January 24.

Despite assurances by the Northern Regional Security Council that security has been beefed up in the area, there continues to be reports of intermittent attacks in the area.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mr Mohammed Yusif Tanko, Public Relations Officer of the Northern Regional Police Command, who confirmed the killing, said it happened on Sunday morning when some youth wielding guns in the area, opened fire at the security personnel, who also returned fire killing one of them.

ASP Yusif Tanko said the injured were receiving treatment at the hospital, adding that five people have been arrested so far and would soon be arraigned before court.

He called for support to arrest those behind the violence in the area.

GNA