By Michael Owusu Duodu, GNA



Bibiani (WN/R), March 10, GNA - Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, Omanhene of the Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Area, has launched the 2020 "Eluo Festival" of the chiefs and people of the area at Bibiani in the Western North Region.

The event, on the theme “Knowledge of our Traditional Values as a Pace for Peacekeeping and Education”, coincided with Nana Gyebi’s 70th Birthday and celebration of 30 years reign on the throne.

Ogyeahoho Gyebi II, the 27th occupant of the Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional council stool and the President of the Western Regional House of Chiefs, used the occasion to thank the chiefs and people in the area, private institutions as well as individuals and groups whose support and cooperation had made his life and reign fruitful and progressive.

He was particularly thankful to the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo for appointing him to serve on the Board of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) to contribute his quota towards the development and transformation of the nation and its people.

Dr. K.K. Sarpong, Board Chairman of the GNPC, urged the indigenes of the Anhwiaso Traditional Area in the diaspora, to come home and help build on the developmental foundations laid by Nana Gyebi and the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo’s Government.

He also urged Ghanaians to uphold the virtues of humility and hard work in their service to their communities and the nation as a whole.

The Western North Regional Minister, Mr. Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu called for the development of the estuary of River Ankobra into a tourist’s attraction to increase revenue and boost the local economy of the area.

The function, chaired by Tetrete Okuamoah Sekyim II, Omanhene of Wassa Amenfi Traditional Area, was graced by several high profile dignitaries including Mr. Alfred Amoah, the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipal Chief Executive (MCE)

