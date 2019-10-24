news, story, article

By Alexander Nyarko Yeboah, GNA



Accra, Oct. 24, GNA - The Accra Girls Old Students Association (AGOSA) has donated facilities to the school as part of their efforts to give back to their alma mater.

The donations by different year groups of AGOSA, which come shortly before the 59th Speech and Prize Giving Day of the school, are to reaffirm their commitment to the school and join hands with the current administration to inspire the students to live up to expectation become future builders of the nation.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Thursday after the ceremony, the Head Mistress of Accra Girls Senior High School, Mrs. Joyce Acolatse, observed that “whatever donation AGOSA made to the school met a real need” due to the many challenges the school had.

Mrs. Acolatse informed that the school had a list of needs and so the old students came and selected one every year and then they helped the school meet it.

“Of particular interest was the provision of a school bus by the 1969 Year Group which would helped ease the pressure on the existing buses in servicing the over 2000 students in the school,” she said.

Then Mrs. Acolatse, who was also an old student of the school, praised AGOSA for refurbishing their kitchen which made the preparation of food not only convenient but also hygienic and put the students in the right frame of mind to study.

“We are feeding 2000 people every day, the place was in a mess, so we are excited that they donated the kitchen, and when you have good food, the children can learn better,” she added.

In recounting the other issues that still needed attention, Mrs. Acolatse said, “Our greatest need is the teachers’ flat. We are in the heart of Accra and we don’t have bungalows for teachers, and because of that we lose our best teachers because they go to places where they could get accommodation.”

She also asked for assistance to build more toilet facilities for the girls due to their large numbers which made the existing ones inadequate.

She praised the old students for their efforts by saying, “It’s good to have a good relationship with old students, and how do you do that? You let them come and see. I get them involved and ask them to do the projects themselves. So it is important that all heads of schools have a good relationship with their old students because they are really supportive.”

Mrs. Acolotse hinted that on Saturday’s Speech and Prize Giving Day, the school would award excellence by identifying staff and students who had excelled over the months and made the students strive to excel more which would even show in the final exams.

She shared her vision for the 60th anniversary of the school which would be the building of a one hundred seater capacity eLearning centre to expand their library and really assist the girls to work better and build their confidence as they compete with male students in the country for excellence.

As part of the activities of AGOSA, the 1969 Year Group donated a 120 seater Hundai bus to the school, the 1989 Year Group renovated the Kitchen and provided other kitchen facilities, the 1979 Year Group renovated the Staff Common Room and the two 1994 Year Groups donated one hundred Choir Uniforms and renovated the Assembly Hall.

GNA