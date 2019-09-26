news, story, article

By Priscilla Oye Ofori / Khareema Thompson GNA

Accra, Sept. 26, GNA — Old Mutual Limited in partnership with Multichoice Ghana Limited have unveiled a singing competition and reality television show dubbed, ‘Amazing Voices’ to unearth musical talents in the country.

The competition, to be sponsored by Old Mutual and aired on Multichoice channels, seeks to bring Africans together through music and provide a chance for aspirants air their vocal talents.

Mr Tavona Biza, the Chief Executive Officer of Old Mutual, said the Amazing Voices television show is actually looking for talented vocals in the country to compete with others from three selected African countries for a grand prize of $100,000.

He said the audition is open to every group and community and urged interested applicants to visit their website which is: https://africamagic.dstv.com/show/old-mutual-amazing-voices; for more information on the competition.

Madam Rita Boateng, Marketing Head, Multichoice Ghana Limited, said free auditions would take place at the Kosados Arena Hotel in Kumasi on October 1 to October 2; and would proceed to Accra on October 4 to October 5 at the Christ the King Parish Hall.

She said auditions for the competition would be held in three genres- gospel, pop and rhythm and blues (R&B) and eligible participants could participate in these categories.

She said shortlisted groups from the mass auditions in Ghana would progress to compete in the final and also represent Ghana on the Pan African stage in Johannesburg with winners from other African countries.

The jury for the competition would include Paulina Oduro, a female vocalist as well as a talent show judge; Jay Foley, a radio and television presenter; and Kofi Amoako, also known as DJ Vyrusky, an award winning DJ.

The reality show, to be telecast on DStv, GOtv and Africa Magic, would be premiered on 12 January 2020.

