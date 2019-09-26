news, story, article

By Isaac Larbi Ansah, GNA



Suhum (E/R), Sept. 26, GNA - The Okyehene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori-Panin is to construct 10 modern public basic schools in the Akyem Abuakwa area as part of activities to mark his 20th anniversary as Okyenhene.

He announced this during his visit to Suhum as part of activities to mark his anniversary.

Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori–Panin who is also the 35th Okyenhene to ascend the Ofori Panin Stool, called on the youth of the area to take advantage of the free Senior High School policy of the government.

He explained that majority of the population of the country needed to be educated if the country was to overcome mass poverty.

Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori-Panin advised the youth to desist from drug abuse and focused on their studies.

He called on the people to join the fight against illegal mining and help protect the lands and water bodies of the country.

The Okyenhene invited the chiefs and people of Suhum to join in the planting of 25 million trees across the country to mark his anniversary.

Okyenhene urged parents to protect their wards against negative acts in the community.

GNA