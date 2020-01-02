news, story, article

By Bertha Badu-Agyei, GNA



Kyebi, Jan. 02, GNA - Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, the Okyenhene, has organised a party for more than 5000 children at Kyebi as part of his 20th Anniversary celebration.

The children, who came from the over 120 towns and communities in the area, participated in activities including dancing competitions.

Dubbed; “Mofra Afahye End of Year Party,” it was instituted by the Okyenhene two years ago to have interactive sessions with the children.

Nana Asabea Ofori-Atta, Wife of the Okyenhene, advised them to take their studies seriously and shun bad behaviours.

She later distributed educational materials such as branded exercise books and pens to them.

GNA