By Bertha Badu-Agyei, GNA



Kyebi (E/R), Oct. 28, GNA - Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori-Panin II, the Okyenhene, has launched an Asona Family Educational Fund to support brilliant senior high school (SHS) graduates to progress to the tertiary level.

The Fund was launched at a grand durbar to mark the Asona Family Reunion at the forecourt of the Ofori-Panin Fie, at Kyebi in the Eastern Region.

The Fund was to complement government’s flagship programme; the Free SHS, to ensure that beneficiaries did not end there but would be supported to further their education.

He called on all Asona’s and the general public to contribute to achieving the objectives of the Fund.

History has it that the Asona Clan is the largest among the eight clans of the Akans and could be found in almost all Akan chiefdoms including Akyem Abuakwa, Akuapem, and Kwahu Mpraeso in the Eastern Region, as well as Offinso and Ejisu in the Ashanti Region.

Others are Ejura and Beposo in the Ashanti Region, Mankesim and Denkyira in the Central Region, and Sandema in the Upper East Region.

The Okyenhene called on parents to take advantage of the Free SHS and send their children to school to benefit from the Fund.

He advised men to take charge of the upkeep of their children and ensure they became responsible citizens and assets to society.

He called on all Asona descendants to own the Fund and contribute meaningfully towards its success.

The Okyenhene commended the various chiefs, including the Paramount Chief of Ofinso, Nana Wiafe Akenten, the Sandem-Naab, Mr Azagasuk Azantilow, and the representatives of Denkyira, Mankessim and Okuapeman Traditional areas for their support.

