news, story, article

By Bertha Badu-Agyei, GNA

Akuapem- Adukrom, Feb. 1, GNA - The chiefs and people of Okere could not hide their joy when the District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr Daniel Kenneth presented the constituency’s ambulanc e to them

The women sang and danced whiles they spread their clothes on the road as the ambulance made it way to the various towns in the Okere district amidst chanting of appellations to President Akufo-Addo and the Member of Parliament for Okere, Mr Dan Botwe.

The ambulance was sent to the major towns that made up the Okere district/constituency to inform the traditional authorities as a sign of respect to the partnership between them and the assembly.

Speaking at the various mini durbars organized by the chiefs and people to receive the ambulance, the DCE said the ambulance was in fulfillment of the government’s quest to improve emergency healthcare services in the country.







He also introduced three personnel of the National Ambulance Service (NAS) including a driver and two paramedics posted to the Okere constituency who will operate the ambulance and appealed to the chiefs to support the assembly with temporary accommodation for them.

According to the DCE, the ambulance would be stationed at the Adukrom clinic which was the capital of the district because of readily available facilities to keep the ambulance from the mercy of the weather as well as space for the personnel to operate.

Osuodumgya Otutu Ababio, Chief of Adukrom was grateful to the President for redeeming his promise to the people of Ghana and urged him to deliver on all his promises for the benefit of the people.





The Okerehemaa, Nana Awo Abena Korama, on her part said the ambulance would help reduce maternal deaths since most of the incidents were due to late referrals and services of an ambulance.

She said the ambulance was strictly for emergency cases and not for carrying corpses and urged the people not to call the ambulance when someone was already dead.

GNA