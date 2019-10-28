news, story, article

Takoradi, October 28, GNA - Mr Solomon Kusi Ampofo, the Natural Resources Governance Coordinator for the Friends of the Nation (FoN)has said the active participation of women in the oil and gas industry is critical to the enhancement of rapid development of the sector.

He said women played significant roles in development of any sector of the economy and must therefore be assisted, supported and given the opportunity to participate in the oil and gas industry.

Mr Ampofo said this when the FoN collaborated with the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce to engage the Petroleum Commission on ways to integrate women participation in the sector with support from Oxfam and Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (NORAD).

He expressed the concern that women representation was low indicating that only 22 percent shareholders of companies with women have registered with the Petroleum Commission, a situation, which he said could affect the sector.

Mr. Ampofo suggested that a quota of financial assistance should be given to women in the sector to grow their business and serve as a bait in attracting more women.

Mr. Stephane Miezan, Chairman for the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce in the Western Region called for more education and awareness creation on the opportunities in the sector among women groups to whip up their participation.

Madam Alice Ama Darko, a participant noted how well the industry could rapidly advance, should more women were offered the opportunity to work in the sector.

