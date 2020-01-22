news, story, article

By Afedzi Abdullah, GNA



Cape Coast, Jan. 22, GNA - The Maiden Edition of the Osabarima Royal Awards has been launched in Cape Coast with a call on indigenes to take inspiration from the positive attitudes of the crab, the symbol of the Traditional Council, to pool resources to develop the city.

The awards, an initiative of the Oguaa Traditional Council, in partnership with the Royal Ridge Hotel, is scheduled for April this year.

It is to honour and appreciate excellent businesses, institutions and personalities who have contributed immensely to the development of Cape Coast.

The awards have been categorised into 14 with a total of 46 up for grabs and open to only individuals residing and working in Cape Coast or who are indigenes of the town.

The categories include Entertainment and Fashion, Media, Banking and Finance, General Business, Public Sector, Education, Health, and Tourism.

Nomination for the awards commenced right after the launch on Tuesday, January 21, and would close on February 28, 2020.

Osabarima Kwesi Atta II, Omanhen of Oguaa Traditional Area, expressed delight about the initiative and said it would go a long way to whip up enthusiasm and propel prospective and upcoming businesses to deliver quality services to the people.

He said the awards marked the beginning of a bigger move by the Traditional Council and the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly (CCMA) towards changing the face of Cape Coast into a modern city with several opportunities for its people.

Subsequently, he said a Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the Traditional Council, CCMA and the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) to kick start the project.

He expressed optimism that the people of Cape Coast would begin to witness some physical changes in the town, from March this year, and called on the people to exercise restraint as their town had been neglected for a long time.

Osabarima Kwesi Atta urged the youth to be patient and find amicable ways of addressing their grievances while hinting of moves to establish a slavery museum in Cape Coast.

He called on all, including corporate entities, businesses and institutions, who had Cape Coast at heart, to support the awards.

Mr Samuel Aduama, the General Manager of the Royal Ridge Hotel, and a Board Member of the Osabarima Royal Awards, explained that winners would be decided by 20 per cent of public votes and 80 per cent by the Board.

The eleven-member Board includes educationists, lawyers, media practitioners and businesses, who were inducted to oversee the successful organisation of the awards.

GNA