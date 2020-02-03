news, story, article

By Francis Duku-Boateng/Abigail Yadago/Millicent Tamakloe/Georgina Agyen, GNA



Koforidua, Feb. 3, GNA - The residents of Obuo Tabri community in the Eastern Region, have appealed to the New Juaben South Municipal Assembly and other stakeholders to assist in the provision of social amenities for the area.

According to Mr William Dankyi, the overseer of the community based on a mountain over-looking the Koforidua township lacked social amenities schools, a health facility, good roads and a market.

He said the main road, leading to the mountain was bad and the residents of the area had to walk for hours to reach Koforidua before accessing social service,

Mr Dankyi said people paid high taxi fares moving in and out of the community.

Mr Dankyi made this appeal when some staff of the Ghana News Agency (GNA) paid a visit to the ObuoTabri Mountain, which is gradually becoming a place for sports tourism.

In recent times, many sporting groups and individuals have been organizing regular weekend climbing of the ObuoTabiri Mountain as a way of keeping fit.

Mr Dankyi said their community was big and residents, mainly farmers produced lots of crops and animals for people in the Koforidua Municipality.

Unfortunately, he said they also lacked potable water and depended on streams flowing through the mountain slopes.

Mr Siaw Ankomah, Instructor of Adehyie Fitness Club said the shoulders of the road leading to the mountain top was bushy and called on the Assembly to step in to improve the environment and help promote the place as a tourist destination for mountain climbing.

Obuo Tabri is a mountain located at Koforidua which, enables people to see the whole of Koforidua Township.

GNA