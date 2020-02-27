news, story, article

By Kofi Mensah, GNA



Obuasi, (Ash), Feb. 27, GNA – Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mr Martin Asenso, Obuasi District Commander has praised residents in the Municipality for their continued support which had helped the police in the fight against crime in the municipality.



He said valuable information from the public had helped the police to act quickly and this has reduce crime in communities in the Municipality.

Addressing officers and men of the Police Service to mark this year’s West Africa Security Services Association (WASSA) at Obuasi, he said the support had helped the police to be effective.

DSP Asenso however, expressed worry about the rising reported cases of defilement in the municipality and appealed to religious and opinion leaders to counsel their members to desist from such acts.

He urged parents to ensure proper supervision of their children and teach them good morals to enable them grow up to become responsible citizens.

Nana Afiamoah Kotokuo Bawuah, Sansohene, who graced the occasion said crime wave had actually gone down in the Municipality and urged the police to continue to work harder to make the area a safer place for all.

He appealed to the Inspector General Police (IGP) to post more men to the Obuasi Municipality to enhance the security in the area.

Nana Bawuah urged the police not to entertain chiefs who tried to interfere in criminal cases to free culprits.

GNA