By J. K. Nabary, GNA



Winneba (C/R), Aug. 14, GNA - Alhaji Rahiyiano Artey, Central Regional Chairman of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), has called on drivers to adhere to the laws and regulations of the transport business to help curb road crashes.

He described as unacceptable the attitudes of some drivers who choose to ignore road signs and traffic lights saying the laws of the land would catch-up with them.

Alhaji Artey was speaking to members of the Effutu Local Taxi Drivers branch of the GPRTU at its 2019 Congress during which they elected their officers with all the incumbents executives being retained unopposed to manage affairs of the union for another four years.

He commended the members for a successful election and advised them to bury their differences and support the executives to work to better their lot since team work was one of the pillars for progress and development.

The Chairman asked the incumbent executives not to lord it over the members but be more committed, selfless and dedicated to foster unity and work to improve the livelihoods of all the members.

He urged them to hold periodic meetings to discuss issues that hinder their work, strategize the way forward and also sensitize the members on the need to be law abiding.

The executives are: Mr Vitus K. Agbozah, Chairman; Mr Andrew Ennim, Vice Chairman; Mr Peter Donkoh Owusu, Secretary; Mr Antwi-Bosiako Takyi, 1st Trustee; and Mr John Amekah, 2nd Trustee.

The election was conducted by officers from the Central Regional Directorate of the Department of Labour led by Mr Justice Opare, Regional Labour Officer.

Alhaji Alex Mustafa, Central Regional GPRTU Institutional Relations Officer, who led the executives to take the oath of office and secrecy, tasked them to work in accordance with the rules and regulations of the Union.

Mr Agbozah, on behalf of the officers, thanked the members for the confidence reposed in them and assured them that their doors are open to receive fruitful ideas and suggestions from members.

