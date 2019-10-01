news, story, article

By Stanley Awalime, GNA



Ho (VR), Oct 1, GNA - Obaapa Development Foundation, a subsidiary of Premier Productions limited has given ten teenage mothers from the Akrofu Traditional Area sponsorship to go back to school.

Nanahemaa Adjoa Awindor, Executive Director, Obaapa Foundation said the teenage mothers would be getting their educational needs fully funded by the Foundation.

She said though the young girls for so many reasons had fallen a little on the side and made babies whilst they were teenagers, they would be trained to become amazing women and peer educators.

The Teenage Mothers Back to school project is one of the numerous projects by the Obaapa Development Foundation.

The project started five years ago in five districts in the Ashanti region and have now added two districts in the Volta region.

The Executive Director said the purpose of the Teenage Mothers Back to school project was to make teenage mothers women of substance so they do not become a burden to society.

“We don’t want to be counting girls on the streets, but we want in future to count our women, women of substance and we want everybody to be part, everybody should be counted, we don’t want to leave anybody behind,” Nanahemaa Awindor said.

She announced the package at the Obaapa Women and Children’s Day celebration at Akrofu in the Volta region, which was part of the annual yam festival (TEZA) of the Akrofu Traditional Area.

The celebration also marked the one-year anniversary of Mamaga Nyabor VII as the Paramount Queen mother of Akrofu Traditional Area.

Mama Klebetesi III, Queen mother of Mafi-Sasekpe and President, Queen Mothers against Teenage Pregnancy (QMATP) also asked parents to take interest in the development of their female children and stop pushing them into early marriages.

Mamaga Nyabor VII, donated books to various schools in the community to improve education in the traditional area.

GNA