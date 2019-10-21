news, story, article

By Eunice Hilda Ampomah, GNA



Accra, Oct. 21, GNA – Nana Kwarteng Amanfo, Founder of the Sankofa Ministries, a non-denominational Christian group, has launched his sixth and seventh books with focus on sustaining marriages and helping people to identify their calling and potentials.

One of the books, “Marriage Guide,” has 42 pages that treat topics such as “Foundation of Marriage, Advice for a Good Marriage, Greatest Secrets that make Marriage Work, How to make a long-term Marriage Happier and Fresh and Ways to Win Spouse’s hearts”.

The other book, “Knowing Your Calling” has 45 pages to enlighten readers on, ‘What is Calling and Types,’ ‘Understanding the Calling of God’, ‘Things to Avoid and Things to Embrace’, and ‘How to Notice Dreams and Signs.’

Other books by the Author are ‘Christian Baptism’, ‘Youth Guide, ‘Twere Kronkron ne Amammere’, and ‘Obra: Words of Wisdom.’

Nana Amanfo in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, disclosed that he was inspired to write the story based on a two-year study he conducted into sustenance of marriages.

The study revealed that most of the marriages that suffered a break-up especially within the first two years, were Christian ones.

“So I asked myself why this was happening and later tried to put this book together to help sustain marriages.”

The Author said he had a dream of writing 800 books within five years, however, financial constraints could make it practically impossible, as it was a major problem faced by authors.

Another challenge, was the little or no attention people and social media users give to inspirational speakers and people who spoke words of wisdom, he said.

“Unlike those who make profane and ‘crazy’ statements and actions,” he added.

The Author, who is also a journalist with “Light Television and Vision 1 FM”, and popularly known by the name, “Nyansa Kyeame” said he was doing his bits with educative media programmes, books, and other activities to promote youth and national development.

With “Knowing Your Calling,” he explained that he had a revelation on how inability on the part of citizens to identify their calling hindered national development, hence the publication.

Nana Amanfo reiterated that the nation could only progress if her citizens discovered their God-given potentials.

He called on the public, especially the youth to re-embrace the nation’s culture, which he said, was full of guidance geared towards development.

“Jeremiah 6:16 from which Sankofa Ministries was established, says, stand at the crossroads and look; ask for the ancient paths, ask where the good way is, and walk in it, to find rest for your souls,’ he added.

Right Reverend David Asare, Founder of Christian Faith Chapel and Patron of Sankofa Ministries, said upon identifying the words of wisdom the Author had, he encouraged him to write them down to inspire future generations.

He commended him for his humility and appreciation of advice from others even while as a motivational speaker.

“Nyansa Kyeame, never lose focus nor give up on your works to develop humanity, especially in the midst of discouragements and obstacles,” he advised the author.

